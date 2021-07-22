Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 13,035 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Kirby worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kirby by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $59.28 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.