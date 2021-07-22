Holocene Advisors LP Raises Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 190.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

