Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,173 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.83% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $37,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 39.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

