Home Loan Financial Co. (HLFN) to Issue Dividend of $4.00 on August 13th

Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Home Loan Financial’s previous dividend of $1.08.
Home Loan Financial has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.50.
About Home Loan Financial
