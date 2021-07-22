Homrich & Berg Buys 495 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,594. The company has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

