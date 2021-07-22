Homrich & Berg Buys 980 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $9.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.38. 284,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.