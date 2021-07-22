Homrich & Berg Has $3.43 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

