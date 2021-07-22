Homrich & Berg Purchases 1,548 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,421. The company has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.