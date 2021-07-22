Homrich & Berg Purchases 183 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.17. 2,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

