Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 1,209,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,405. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

