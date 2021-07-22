Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.60% of Horizon Bancorp worth $37,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBNC. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.