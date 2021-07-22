Hound Partners LLC Has $43.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hound Partners LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.54 on Thursday, reaching $2,659.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,300. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,495.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

