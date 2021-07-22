Hound Partners LLC Has $79.62 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hound Partners LLC raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up about 3.8% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Wix.com worth $79,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.03. 10,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.46. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $213.12 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

