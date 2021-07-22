Hound Partners LLC Invests $2.50 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

HERAU traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 5,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

