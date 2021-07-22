Hound Partners LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIIIU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $62,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of KIIIU stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,659. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

