Hound Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVRAU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at $10,956,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth $7,968,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth $7,470,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth $5,976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth $4,980,000.

LVRAU stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

