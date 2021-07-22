Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%.

Shares of HBMD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $367.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

