Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 909.40 ($11.88) and last traded at GBX 897.85 ($11.73), with a volume of 110012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 879.40 ($11.49).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 812.64.

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

