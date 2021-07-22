Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Howden Joinery Group stock remained flat at $$46.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 22. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

