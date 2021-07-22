HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth $954,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth $4,480,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth $10,240,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth $9,759,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMIIU opened at $12.49 on Thursday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

