HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 74,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,870,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,000,000.

OHPAU stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

