HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 79,017 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $495,000.

NASDAQ:LCAHU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

