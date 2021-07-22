HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 166.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $3,830,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.