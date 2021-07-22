HRT Financial LP Invests $772,000 in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $396,000.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:GHACU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.