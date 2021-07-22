HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $16,410,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $10,880,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

