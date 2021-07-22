HRT Financial LP Takes $750,000 Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of LGACU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

