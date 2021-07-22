HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 458.25 ($5.99).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 401.85 ($5.25) on Monday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of £82.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 430.77.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

