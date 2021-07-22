Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 12,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.27.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

