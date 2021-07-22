IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

