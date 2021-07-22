IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.48.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.39. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

