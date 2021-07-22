Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $10,258.25 or 0.32138605 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1,818.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00141649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,954.35 or 1.00111452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

