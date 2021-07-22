ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.34 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00008953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00105524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,392.84 or 1.00241145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,226,833 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

