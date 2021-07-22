ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.64.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

