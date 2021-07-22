IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives $104.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $102.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

