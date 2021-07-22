Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) Head to Head Review

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 41.38 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -6.05 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ideanomics and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.23%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Summary

OmniComm Systems beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

