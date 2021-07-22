IDEX Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00825970 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

