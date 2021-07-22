IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

