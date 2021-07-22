IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $185.77 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $191.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.86.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.