IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 213.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion and a PE ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

