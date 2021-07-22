IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,850 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

