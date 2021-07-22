IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 999 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

