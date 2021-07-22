IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,689,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.