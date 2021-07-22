IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

IWS opened at $114.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

