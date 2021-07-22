Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Trimmed by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 616,760 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.2% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $517,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.38. 3,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,607. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.12. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

