Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Position Cut by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,096.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $633,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,821.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,712,632.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,258. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NARI opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.48. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

