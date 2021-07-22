Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $33,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,903,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,360,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

