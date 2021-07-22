Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Indonesia Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:INDO opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Indonesia Energy has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indonesia Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Indonesia Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

