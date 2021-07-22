Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR stock opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.84.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

