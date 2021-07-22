Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells 6,235 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Fathom stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $410.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 83.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

