Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,298.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raymond Huggenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47.

Inogen stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.29. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -316.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Inogen by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

